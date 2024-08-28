F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

Lewis Hamilton issued a blunt response after the Dutch Grand Prix, offering support to Max Verstappen.

Wolff suggests new TWIST over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has introduced a fresh twist to the Lewis Hamilton replacement saga.

McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

McLaren have made an official announcement regarding a new driver signing.

Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

A member of the Dutch royal family has dropped a huge bombshell after being snubbed by Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen addresses Wolff ‘meeting’ as honest Mercedes assessment emerges

Max Verstappen has praised Mercedes chief Toto Wolff as the Red Bull star delivered an honest verdict of the team's environment.

Hamilton replacement gushes over F1 debut ahead of Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli, the rising star of the Mercedes junior programme, has revealed his emotions on his upcoming F1 debut.

Wolff teases Schumacher comeback with incredible SAUSAGE reference

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff playfully teased Ralf Schumacher about a potential return to Formula 1, following the star's recent racing success.

