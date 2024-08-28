F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
Lewis Hamilton issued a blunt response after the Dutch Grand Prix, offering support to Max Verstappen.
Wolff suggests new TWIST over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has introduced a fresh twist to the Lewis Hamilton replacement saga.
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
McLaren have made an official announcement regarding a new driver signing.
Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub
A member of the Dutch royal family has dropped a huge bombshell after being snubbed by Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Verstappen addresses Wolff ‘meeting’ as honest Mercedes assessment emerges
Max Verstappen has praised Mercedes chief Toto Wolff as the Red Bull star delivered an honest verdict of the team's environment.
Hamilton replacement gushes over F1 debut ahead of Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli, the rising star of the Mercedes junior programme, has revealed his emotions on his upcoming F1 debut.
Wolff teases Schumacher comeback with incredible SAUSAGE reference
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff playfully teased Ralf Schumacher about a potential return to Formula 1, following the star's recent racing success.
Latest News
Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance
- 10 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
- 39 minutes ago
Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1
- 1 hour ago
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
- 2 hours ago
Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub
- 2 hours ago
Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct