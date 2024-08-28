close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

Lewis Hamilton issued a blunt response after the Dutch Grand Prix, offering support to Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff suggests new TWIST over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has introduced a fresh twist to the Lewis Hamilton replacement saga.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

McLaren have made an official announcement regarding a new driver signing.

➡️ READ MORE

Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

A member of the Dutch royal family has dropped a huge bombshell after being snubbed by Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen addresses Wolff ‘meeting’ as honest Mercedes assessment emerges

Max Verstappen has praised Mercedes chief Toto Wolff as the Red Bull star delivered an honest verdict of the team's environment.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton replacement gushes over F1 debut ahead of Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli, the rising star of the Mercedes junior programme, has revealed his emotions on his upcoming F1 debut.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff teases Schumacher comeback with incredible SAUSAGE reference

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff playfully teased Ralf Schumacher about a potential return to Formula 1, following the star's recent racing success.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Toto Wolff Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Mercedes confirm driver swap as IMMEDIATE replacement announced ahead of Italian GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes confirm driver swap as IMMEDIATE replacement announced ahead of Italian GP

  • Yesterday 20:35
F1 News Today: Ricciardo tribute made as major Red Bull issues arise
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo tribute made as major Red Bull issues arise

  • August 26, 2024 17:42

Latest News

F1 Driver Transfers

Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance

  • 10 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

  • 39 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren News

McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

  • 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff

Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x