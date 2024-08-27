Wolff teases Schumacher comeback with incredible SAUSAGE reference

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff playfully teased Ralf Schumacher about a potential return to Formula 1, following the star's recent racing success.

The light-hearted exchange occurred during an interview with Sky Germany, when Wolff couldn’t resist making a cheeky reference to Schumacher's racing attire.

Schumacher, who enjoyed a decade-long stint in F1 and secured six grand prix victories, recently made a winning return to the track.

The 49-year-old German raced alongside his son, David Schumacher, in the Prototype Cup Germany at the Nürburgring, where the father-son duo claimed two victories.

Wolff praised Schumacher’s performance in the race but couldn’t help but add a humorous twist.

Ralf Schumacher remains within the F1 paddock as a pundit for Sky Germany

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff couldn't help but joke at Ralf Schumacher's expense

Wolff deals Schumacher racing jibe

"When it comes to stepping up to a prototype, you always have to keep pushing, keep giving it your all. You can be proud of our generation," Wolff said.

"You reinforced this at the Nürburgring last weekend along with your son David."

Wolff jokingly suggested that Schumacher might be a candidate for an F1 comeback.

"A candidate for Formula 1," Wolff quipped, "You never forget how to drive, right?"

Schumacher, who has transitioned into a successful punditry career since his F1 days, responded with a smile, "Yeah, I know. It’s not too bad, but it was definitely enjoyable."

Wolff, however, saved his best for last, reflecting on Schumacher’s appearance in his racing suit.

"You look dynamic in your racing suit," Wolff admitted.

"Not like a sausage squeezed into it."

Schumacher, laughed it off, replying, "We made sure it was extra large."

While a full-time return to racing is off the cards for Ralf Schumacher, his nephew, Mick Schumacher, could be looking at a full-time return to the sport having recently revealed talks with Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026.

