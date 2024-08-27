close global

F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed

Audi are in talks with a huge F1 name which could lead to a spectacular comeback in the sport.

Horner reveals Verstappen 'agreement' as Mercedes option addressed

Christian Horner has opened up regarding his ‘agreement’ with Max Verstappen as rumours about a move to Mercedes continue to swirl.

Wolff reveals major Hamilton moment to blame for 'bad' Verstappen relationship

Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a significant ‘mistake’ he made in his relationship with the Verstappens.

F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order

Uralkali, the former title sponsor of the Haas F1 team, has confirmed that it has received the full amount owed by the American racing outfit, as well as a race car, as per a ruling by a Swiss court of arbitration.

Mercedes chief confirms Antonelli PROMOTION after Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the promotion of Kimi Antonelli after a difficult Dutch Grand Prix for the team.

F1 News Today: Ricciardo tribute made as major Red Bull issues arise
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo tribute made as major Red Bull issues arise
  • Yesterday 17:42

  • Yesterday 17:42
F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
  • August 25, 2024 19:18

  • August 25, 2024 19:18

Latest News

Red Bull

Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline
  • 8 minutes ago

  • 8 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton hits back at criticism over 'attitude' problem
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes

Wolff confirms Verstappen talks as Mercedes driver decision revealed
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed
  • Today 06:57

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo's Red Bull promotion outlined as Marko makes Perez admission - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

