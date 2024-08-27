F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed
F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed
Audi are in talks with a huge F1 name which could lead to a spectacular comeback in the sport.
Horner reveals Verstappen 'agreement' as Mercedes option addressed
Christian Horner has opened up regarding his ‘agreement’ with Max Verstappen as rumours about a move to Mercedes continue to swirl.
Wolff reveals major Hamilton moment to blame for 'bad' Verstappen relationship
Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a significant ‘mistake’ he made in his relationship with the Verstappens.
F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order
Uralkali, the former title sponsor of the Haas F1 team, has confirmed that it has received the full amount owed by the American racing outfit, as well as a race car, as per a ruling by a Swiss court of arbitration.
Mercedes chief confirms Antonelli PROMOTION after Dutch Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the promotion of Kimi Antonelli after a difficult Dutch Grand Prix for the team.
Latest News
Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline
- 8 minutes ago
Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton hits back at criticism over 'attitude' problem
- 1 hour ago
Wolff confirms Verstappen talks as Mercedes driver decision revealed
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo's Red Bull promotion outlined as Marko makes Perez admission - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct