F1 News Today: Audi in talks with SHOCK driver as Verstappen 'agreement' revealed

Audi are in talks with a huge F1 name which could lead to a spectacular comeback in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals Verstappen 'agreement' as Mercedes option addressed

Christian Horner has opened up regarding his ‘agreement’ with Max Verstappen as rumours about a move to Mercedes continue to swirl.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals major Hamilton moment to blame for 'bad' Verstappen relationship

Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a significant ‘mistake’ he made in his relationship with the Verstappens.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order

Uralkali, the former title sponsor of the Haas F1 team, has confirmed that it has received the full amount owed by the American racing outfit, as well as a race car, as per a ruling by a Swiss court of arbitration.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes chief confirms Antonelli PROMOTION after Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the promotion of Kimi Antonelli after a difficult Dutch Grand Prix for the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related