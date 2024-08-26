Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback
Audi are in talks with a huge F1 name which could lead to a spectacular comeback in the sport.
The German brand will enter F1 in 2026, where they will take over Sauber - who are the only team yet to score a point this season.
Former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will assume the role of team principal, working alongside former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto who is Audi’s Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer.
Audi have already announced that Nico Hulkenberg will be joining them from 2025 onwards, with their final seat yet to be filled.
Who will complete Audi’s line-up?
Current Sauber driver, Valtteri Bottas, has been tipped to remain at the team, however some reports suggest another driver may have an outside chance of filling the seat.
Sebastian Vettel has previously been linked to Audi, but a comeback from the four-time world champion also seems unlikely with the team ruling out the idea of two German drivers.
Speaking to Sky Germany former Haas driver, Mick Schumacher, revealed that there had been talks with Audi over an F1 comeback.
“I mean, of course, there are talks. But not more than that,” he said.
“We have to wait now. I think everyone takes a little more time now to really analyse the situation well and then make the best decision or the best choice as far as the drivers are concerned.
“And I can only give my best and hope that it will be enough to get the seat. They know what talent I have and what I can do. And that's why we have to see.
“In the end, I have two years on my account with Haas and you were able to see what I can do. I think the teams know how I work. You saw that in the junior categories as well.”
