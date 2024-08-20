F1 News Today: Hamilton warned of Ferrari 'MESS' as Newey delivers MAJOR announcement

Lewis Hamilton has been fired a warning by his future team-mate Charles Leclerc ahead of his move to Ferrari next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey makes MAJOR Red Bull development announcement

Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has announced a major Red Bull development despite the fact he will be leaving the team in the future.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez reveals Red Bull judgement day over F1 future

Sergio Perez has revealed when his real judgement day will come for his future at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star Verstappen reunites with partner Kelly Piquet

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reunited with his partner Kelly Piquet as F1's summer break draws to a close.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen faces huge decision as Red Bull chaos deepens

If there was one driver and team that needed the summer break more than anyone else it was Max Verstappen and Red Bull, but now the Dutchman faces a huge decision.

➡️ READ MORE