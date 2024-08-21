close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton character QUESTIONED as Horner faces major dilemma

A former ally of Lewis Hamilton has questioned the character of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Ricciardo given Red Bull HOPE as Horner faces huge F1 choice

Daniel Ricciardo's future in the sport remains unclear with Red Bull boss Christian Horner facing a major dilemma.

Huge Newey advantage revealed for Red Bull rivals as chase for F1 guru heats up

One of Red Bull's rivals have been told they have a huge advantage when it comes to landing design guru Adrian Newey.

Red Bull, McLaren AND Mercedes facing back of F1 grid starts

F1's best teams are facing grid starts from the back of the grid as controversial new plans are discussed.

F1 driver barks that Hamilton is 'responsible' in unusual claim

A fellow F1 driver has made an unusual claim about Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage

Hamilton ‘not told’ about Mercedes drivers’ F1 decision amid speculation

F1 News Today: Hamilton character QUESTIONED as Horner faces major dilemma

Ricciardo bombshell emerges as Red Bull announce replacement ahead of Zandvoort - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 driver barks that Hamilton is 'responsible' in unusual claim

Red Bull chief drops Ricciardo bombshell with major F1 rival hint

