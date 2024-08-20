F1 driver barks that Hamilton is 'responsible' in unusual claim
An F1 star has outlined Lewis Hamilton’s unique qualities after naming him as the top choice for an unusual role.
The 39-year-old has cemented himself as an F1 legend after matching Michael Schumacher’s record of achieving seven world titles.
Hamilton also has the most wins (105), podiums (201) and pole positions (104) of any other driver in the sport, and displays no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
He is also successful off-track, with the Brit dabbling in the world of fashion, music and film for the upcoming Brad Pitt F1 release.
Lewis Hamilton approved as top ‘dog daddy’
If all of that was not enough, Hamilton has also been awarded the unique accolade of being Nico Hulkenberg's 'dog sitter’ of choice.
Hulkenberg is the proud owner of a black and white Pomeranian called Zeus, and when asked which driver he would pick to look after him, he settled on the seven-time world champion.
"I’d probably go for Lewis, because he’s an approved dog daddy. I think he’s the most responsible, probably, from all of them,” he said.
Hamilton’s pooches are famous in their own right, with his dogs Coco and Roscoe frequent guests in the F1 paddock.
Unfortunately Coco passed away in 2020, but Roscoe is alive and thriving, often pictured on his own Instagram account @roscoelovescoco.
Since introducing his pets to the F1 paddock other drivers have been seen with their four legged friends, most notably Charles Leclerc’s pup, Leo, attempting to steal Roscoe’s crown as the cutest pooch in the paddock.
Other F1 pets include Simba, Pierre Gasly's new puppy, and Zhou Guanyu’s cat Sweetcorn, who is yet to make a paddock appearance.
