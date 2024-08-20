Hamilton's ex-Mercedes ally questions F1 champion's 'maturity'
One of Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes colleagues has identified what he believes is a significant weakness in the seven-time Formula 1 champion's driving.
Hamilton - who will join Ferrari next season - endured a tough start to his final campaign at Mercedes, but has enjoyed a stunning upturn in form over recent months.
Having failed to finish higher than sixth over the opening eight races, the Brit has since become a regular feature on the steps of the podium.
His emotional victory at Silverstone - his first win since December 2021 - proved that he remains one of the best racers on the grid, and has since followed up that triumph with a run of consistent results.
Hamilton sometimes 'lets himself down'
Though a late charge for a historic eighth title remains unrealistic given the gap between himself and Red Bull star Max Verstappen, he is arguably the sport's in-form driver, and will be targeting more race victories before embarking on a new chapter at Ferrari.
Philipp Brandle, who worked alongside the 39-year-old at Mercedes, has hailed the supreme talents of his former colleague, but believes he still has some significant weakness which can often hold him back.
Speaking to Motorsport-total.com, the team's former aerodynamic engineer explained: "What I think always sets him apart a little bit, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has the slightest chance of doing something, then he can drive at 200%.
"He has an incredible feel for the car, just like Michael Schumacher was said to have back then.
"If there's a screw that feels loose somewhere at 320 kilometres per hour, he can feel it right from the start.
"But when he has the feeling that the car isn't running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then he unfortunately lets himself down a little, which is a real shame."
"I would say that in terms of data and technology, he is perhaps not as mature as other drivers, such as Nico Rosberg or now perhaps George Russell," he added.
