Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage
One of Red Bull's key figures has addressed questions over whether the team may have reached their ceiling, and in doing so, allowed their rivals to close the gap at the top.
The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions lead the way in this year's championship, and remain favourites to add a third consecutive title to their collection.
However, their recent stranglehold over the sport appears to have loosened in 2024, with McLaren - spearheaded by race winners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - proving to be a formidable match for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Ferrari and - more recently - Mercedes have also offered a significant threat to the status quo, with Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all clinching impressive victories throughout the year.
Have Red Bull hit their F1 ceiling?
Defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen leads Norris in the standings, but the Dutchman has been a long way off his best so far this season, and is currently on a run of four races without a victory.
His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is in dreadful form having picked up just 28 points from his last eight grands prix, and faces an uncertain future despite recently signing a contract extension with the team.
With Red Bull's advantage at the top of the order now reduced to just 42 points, performances must improve over the final ten races of the season if they wish to retain their crown.
Speaking to Motorsport.com, the team's technical director Pierre Wache admitted they may have hit a ceiling in some areas, but insisted there is still plenty of margin for improvement as the campaign edges towards its conclusion.
"Our ceiling [with one specific concept] maybe, but it doesn’t mean that it is the overall ceiling," said the Frenchman.
"In this business you take ideas from the others as well. During the past two years people took our ideas, but fundamentally you need the others to find some other stuff as well to make a step.
"I think that is starting to happen now and that gives you a different ceiling."
