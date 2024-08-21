close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage

Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage

Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage

Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage

One of Red Bull's key figures has addressed questions over whether the team may have reached their ceiling, and in doing so, allowed their rivals to close the gap at the top.

The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions lead the way in this year's championship, and remain favourites to add a third consecutive title to their collection.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton warned of Ferrari 'MESS' as Newey delivers MAJOR announcement

READ MORE: Verstappen's long-term dream ROCKED in major team-mate snub

However, their recent stranglehold over the sport appears to have loosened in 2024, with McLaren - spearheaded by race winners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - proving to be a formidable match for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Ferrari and - more recently - Mercedes have also offered a significant threat to the status quo, with Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all clinching impressive victories throughout the year.

Max Verstappen has struggled to hit top form this season
McLaren have emerged as challengers to Red Bull thanks to the performances of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Have Red Bull hit their F1 ceiling?

Defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen leads Norris in the standings, but the Dutchman has been a long way off his best so far this season, and is currently on a run of four races without a victory.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is in dreadful form having picked up just 28 points from his last eight grands prix, and faces an uncertain future despite recently signing a contract extension with the team.

With Red Bull's advantage at the top of the order now reduced to just 42 points, performances must improve over the final ten races of the season if they wish to retain their crown.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the team's technical director Pierre Wache admitted they may have hit a ceiling in some areas, but insisted there is still plenty of margin for improvement as the campaign edges towards its conclusion.

Pierre Wache has been technical director at Red Bull since 2018

READ MORE: Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview

"Our ceiling [with one specific concept] maybe, but it doesn’t mean that it is the overall ceiling," said the Frenchman.

"In this business you take ideas from the others as well. During the past two years people took our ideas, but fundamentally you need the others to find some other stuff as well to make a step.

"I think that is starting to happen now and that gives you a different ceiling."

What titles will Max Verstappen and Red Bull win in 2024?

1552 votes

READ MORE: Verstappen faces huge decision as Red Bull chaos deepens

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren Hamilton
Hamilton's ex-Mercedes ally questions F1 champion's 'maturity'
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton's ex-Mercedes ally questions F1 champion's 'maturity'

  • Yesterday 19:57
Ricciardo given Red Bull HOPE as Horner faces huge F1 choice
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo given Red Bull HOPE as Horner faces huge F1 choice

  • Yesterday 18:57

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull hit by development restriction as F1 rivals take advantage

  • 33 minutes ago
F1 Social

Hamilton ‘not told’ about Mercedes drivers’ F1 decision amid speculation

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton character QUESTIONED as Horner faces major dilemma

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo bombshell emerges as Red Bull announce replacement ahead of Zandvoort - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 driver barks that Hamilton is 'responsible' in unusual claim

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull chief drops Ricciardo bombshell with major F1 rival hint

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x