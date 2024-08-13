Norris expected to be more 'AGGRESSIVE' after summer break
Norris expected to be more 'AGGRESSIVE' after summer break
Lando Norris has been tipped to show more aggression in the final months of the 2024 season as he aims to stay in the hunt for a maiden Formula 1 championship.
The McLaren star has enjoyed a stellar season so far, accumulating 199 points already - just six less than last year's tally.
His emergence as the main challenger to Max Verstappen has caught many off guard, and with just 10 races remaining, is well in the hunt to take the Dutchman's crown.
F1 fans to see a different side to Norris?
The Brit has already celebrated a first race win in F1 earlier this year after pipping his new rival to the chequered flag in Miami, but has also let a number of opportunities pass him by.
During his last outing at the Belgian Grand Prix, Norris had a perfect opportunity to put pressure on Verstappen going into the summer break, but failed to capitalise on the Red Bull driver's starting position of P11, eventually finishing behind the three-time champion.
The 24-year-old has been criticised at times for failing to show enough aggression - something Norris has strongly denied - while he has also been told to forget his friendship with Verstappen should he wish to be successful.
The pair have forged a close bond in recent years, but that relationship suffered a significant blow at this year's Austrian GP, with a late collision between the two forcing Norris out of the race.
Now, ahead of next weekend's Dutch GP, one Hall of Fame journalist has predicted we may see a different side to the racer now that the season is nearing its conclusion.
Writing on the official F1 website, David Tremayne said: "Winning at last, and then not winning…
"That’s a burden for anyone to carry, especially when the McLaren is such a quick car, and especially when the optimists in the paddock are getting behind the idea of McLaren challenging Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, at the very least.
"I think he’ll benefit from the break, from the time to forget briefly about F1, then to have a long think about the rest of the season and reset for Zandvoort.
"I’m expecting a calmer, perhaps more aggressive Lando in the remaining 10 races."
