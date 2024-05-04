Norris fires back at 'clueless' critics over claims he doesn't race Verstappen
Max Verstappen's rivals have been left trailing in his wake once again this season - but one F1 star has hit back at suggestions that he could do more to challenge the defending champion.
The Dutchman has been in imperious form in 2024, winning each of the four races he has finished, with a retirement in the Australian Grand Prix the only blemish on his otherwise impeccable record.
Given he has already amassed a 25-point advantage over his nearest challenger, Sergio Perez, the Red Bull driver is the overwhelming favourite to add a fourth title to his collection.
Criticism is 'very funny'
While a title challenge materialising from elsewhere on the grid seems unlikely, there remains hope for rival drivers - such as McLaren's Lando Norris - that they can spring a surprise on any given race day.
The Brit has enjoyed a positive start to the F1 campaign, picking up points in each race, and securing podium finishes in Australia and China.
In an interview with The Athletic, Norris has responded to claims made by Eddie Jordan earlier this season on the Formula for Success Podcast that the Brit could have been more aggressive when going head-to-head with the championship leader.
The McLaren driver laughed off the criticism, insisting that he won't hesitate to ruffle Verstappen's feathers when the opportunity arises.
“I don’t get it,” the 24-year-old said. “They’re not the ones driving.
“Those are the not-smart comments which I found very funny, because they’re clueless, the people who are saying these types of things.
“Any time I’ve not raced Max, it’s because he’s half a second a lap quicker, and he’s going to come by at some point, and I don’t want to ruin my own race.
“When I need to, and the time comes to race him, I 100 per cent will.
“But I think one of my good points [is] I’m smart with who and when I choose to race people.”
