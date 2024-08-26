Horner reveals Verstappen 'agreement' as Mercedes option addressed
Christian Horner has opened up regarding his ‘agreement’ with Max Verstappen as rumours about a move to Mercedes continue to swirl.
It has been a difficult year for Red Bull, both on and off-track, with the champions having to contend with public controversies surrounding their team boss.
Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague, which prompted an internal investigation into the allegation.
The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing, and despite the female employee launching an appeal, the complaint has been dismissed.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes?
However, the controversy prompted Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, to call for Horner to step down, with the two having a high-profile falling out.
On the track, Red Bull’s woes have continued as their rivals, McLaren and Mercedes have begun to regularly challenge Verstappen for race wins.
The Dutchman is currently contracted with the team until 2028, however, it had been suggested he could exit Red Bull early.
Mercedes have emerged as the main contender for Verstappen’s signature, with their performance following the 2026 regulation changes tipped to determine the champion’s decision.
Team boss, Toto Wolff, has been public in his pursuit of Verstappen, naming him as the number one target for the seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton.
However, Verstappen has asserted that he will remain ‘loyal’ to Red Bull as speculation about his future continues to circulate.
Ahead of the Dutch GP team boss Christian Horner was asked by Sky F1 about Verstappen’s future, in particular whether he would move to Mercedes.
The Red Bull boss addressed the option of Verstappen moving to Mercedes, and revealed an ‘agreement’ had been reached.
“The situation as we have been stating all the way through the year is that we know what our agreement is with Max,” Horner said.
“Max knows what his agreement is with us and he’s certainly not available to Mercedes and he never was.”
