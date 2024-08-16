Verstappen emphasises 'loyalty' amid key Red Bull exits
Verstappen emphasises 'loyalty' amid key Red Bull exits
Max Verstappen has emphasised the importance of ‘loyalty’ at Red Bull after a series of high profile exits from the team.
The first major departure was that of design legend Adrian Newey, who has contributed to all six of Red Bull’s winning cars in the constructors’ championship.
Whilst the team have a natural replacement in their technical director Pierre Wache, the departure of Newey is still undoubtedly a blow to the team.
In addition to the 65-year-old, Red Bull have also lost their sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley who will become Audi’s team principal.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?
These exits have only increased speculation that their star driver, Max Verstappen, could leave for a rival team.
In addition to these internal changes, Red Bull will also be developing their own powertrains from 2026, a significant challenge for the team.
In a recent interview with Formula.hu, Verstappen discussed the future at Red Bull, and emphasised the importance of ‘loyalty’ to the team.
“I think the most important thing is that you shouldn’t make decisions based on emotions, because that always backfires,” he said.
“I’m a patient person myself, I don’t worry too much about things. Of course, it means a lot and I appreciate that my relationship with the team goes back a long way.”
Despite the defections of Newey and Wheatley, the Dutchman remains confident within Red Bull and that the ‘key’ people remain with the team.
“Loyalty is very important and I don’t think it’s always there in F1. It is, but fortunately in my case it’s a given and I think it’s mutual for us.”
“The key people stay with the team" he declared.
