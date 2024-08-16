F1 News Today: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA investigation sparks warning

Lewis Hamilton has sparked a major change at Ferrari before he is set to join the team in 2025.

F1 ‘abuse’ investigation sparks official warning from FIA president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reinforced a warning to Formula 1 drivers and teams regarding their conduct towards race officials.

Horner and Wolff CALLED OUT by rival F1 team boss

Formula 1 team principals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been challenged by a fellow F1 boss.

Red Bull 'promotion' on the table as Ricciardo praised by RB chief

A promotion to Red Bull is still on the cards for one Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver, according to Peter Bayer.

Kelly Piquet reveals STUNNING summer adventure as Verstappen ducks out

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have shared snaps of them taking part in rather separate summer break activities.

