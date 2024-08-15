close global

F1 ‘abuse’ investigation sparks official warning from FIA president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reinforced a warning to Formula 1 drivers and teams regarding their conduct towards race officials.

F1 stewards have been in the limelight largely for the wrong reasons this season, with team personnel and fans alike calling several decisions into question.

Fernando Alonso's chief mechanic suggested double standards were at play when stewards issued their verdicts on two similar incidents.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, took serious issue with decisions at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and at the end of the race suggested the stewards should see the FIA's medical delegate to be checked rather than himself.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is president of the FIA
Max Verstappen took serious issue with the stewards in Hungary

What is the warning to F1 personnel?

Following these instances of questionable conduct, the FIA announced in June that there would be future updates to the International Sporting Code (ISC) at the recent World Motorsport Council meeting.

The proposed changes would "redefine the definition of ‘misconduct’ within the ISC following recognition that there have been an increasing number of incidents in which high profile participants have made statements towards officials that incite abuse." Online abuse and hate speech will also be directly referenced in the code.

Now, Ben Sulayem has indicated that incited abuse includes that from fans on social media.

The FIA announced updates to the International Sporting Code to reflect recent 'abuse'

A statement on his Instagram story revealed that investigations have found a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.

Referencing the ISC alterations, he added: "This change will ensure further support for the FIA Officials and Volunteers who dedicate their time to improving our sport, keeping it safe and fair.

"Our Stewards must be prepared to show strength when combatting this form of abuse, and they have my full support, and the support of our international Sporting Code, when making their decisions.

"I urge them to show that the FIA will not allow abuse of any kind within our sport."

