Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked
Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has ‘linked’ Adrian Newey with a new Formula 1 team amid the design legends uncertain future.
The 65-year-old's next move has been heavily discussed since he announced he would be leaving Red Bull, and thus becoming a free agent in 2025.
Newey possesses an impressive F1 CV which boasts machinery that has won 12 constructors championships, and 13 drivers titles.
His success in the sport has ensured he is an attractive candidate for Red Bull's rivals, with reports linking the engineer to just about every team on the grid.
Where will Adrian Newey end up in F1?
Ferrari were initially the favourites to sign Newey, however reports that he had already agreed to a deal were denied by his management.
Aston Martin have since emerged as serious contenders, who previously worked with the Brit on their hypercar project - the Aston Martin Valkyrie.
According to a recent report Newey is set to join the team, although this has not been confirmed by Aston Martin or Newey.
Sky Germany pundit and former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, has waded in on this speculation with a jovial take on the saga via social media.
The 49-year-old posted a 'Breaking News' graphic of Newey framed identical to those used by the official F1 account, poking fun at the constant speculation around the design legend with a social media post.
“Breaking. Adrian Newey drank coffee this morning”, the post read.
Schumacher also suggested in the caption that Newey could move to Alpine, however the nature of the post does not invite readers to take these claims seriously.
“Well, I now believe that Adrian will go to Alpine,” Schumacher wrote.
“Flavio [Briatore] has big plans and if they get the Mercedes engine it would be perfect and Adrian would have free rein to decide everything because at Alpine they want to change everything in order to finally win.”
Whilst Schumacher's social media post appeared tongue-in-cheek, no F1 team can truly be ruled out of the race to sign Newey just yet.
Change your timezone:
