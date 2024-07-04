Newey reveals he has 'TARGET' in mind for F1 future decision

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has revealed when he is targeting making a decision on his Formula 1 future.

Newey announced earlier this year he would be leaving Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025 and ever since, there has been a tussle in the paddock for his signature.

Whilst most teams have been linked with the iconic designer in one way or another at this stage, the two main contenders appear to be Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Reports, for example, have claimed that Newey has signed a $105 million deal with the Italian team, whilst at the same time, it was reported the Red Bull exitee had been given a guided tour of Aston Martin's factory ahead of a potential move there.

When will Adrian Newey decide his F1 future?

It appears no announcement regarding Newey's next move is imminent, however, the 65-year-old confirmed in a recent interview he is still unsure of what the future holds.

“I don’t know,” Newey said when asked by Sky Sports News if he knows what he wants to do next.

“At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17 hypercar, and then just taking some time off.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”

Asked if a decision will be made by 'autumn or winter', Newey replied: “That’s certainly a target, by then I’ll need to make my mind up.”

Adrian Newey says he will need to make his mind up by 'autumn or winter'

Newey's signature is so coveted due to his fine history in the sport.

To date, the 65-year-old has had a hand in designing 12 constructors' and 13 drivers' championship-winning cars.

Those tallies could soon rise, too, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull currently leading the way in the 2024 drivers' and constructors' standings.

