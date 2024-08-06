Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced

Adrian Newey’s Formula 1 future saga could soon come to an end, as an agreement has reportedly been reached in a major blow to Ferrari.

After spending nearly two decades at Red Bull, Newey announced his departure from the team back in May, and he has been enjoying a break from the sharp end of the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez EXIT predicted as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision

READ MORE: Shock Vettel return opens up after major twist at F1 team

His tenure at the team has yielded record-breaking results, including 117 race wins, six constructors’ titles and one of the most dominant cars in F1 history - the RB19.

The 65-year-old’s pedigree has ensured he is the number one target for rival F1 teams, with rumours swirling about where he will move to next.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull after nearly two decades with the team

Adrian Newey's next destination has been widely speculated

Will Adrian Newey move to Ferrari or Aston Martin?

He was initially tipped to join Ferrari, after reports emerged from Italy that he had already signed a deal with the legendary team.

Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton’s desire to see Newey join the team helped establish Ferrari as the favourites to acquire his expertise.

However, claims a deal had already been signed were rubbished by Newey’s camp, and rumours that he will join Ferrari have since died down.

Speculation was further put to bed when Jeremy Clarkson suggested he was not house hunting at Ferrari’s base in Italy, but instead in the UK.

Rival team Aston Martin have since emerged as a serious contender for the engineer, after he reportedly received a private tour around their Silverstone factory.

READ MORE: Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent

Aston Martin are allegedly close to signing Adrian Newey

Newey also has history working with the team on their hypercar project during their partnership with Red Bull - the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

According to Autosprint, Newey has allegedly rejected Ferrari’s offer and is close to signing with Aston Martin, with the announcement expected after the summer break in September.

If he does sign with the British team, Newey will not only work with one of the most iconic brands in motoring history, but also with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

Related