Newey future takes DRAMATIC twist after team tour

Red Bull's legendary technical chief Adrian Newey will be departing the team at the end of this season - and there has just been another twist in his future.

Newey has been with Red Bull for nearly two decades, contributing to numerous championship winning efforts.

Recently, reports even emerged that the F1 design genius had signed a staggering $105 million deal with the Maranello-based outfit.

However, in a surprise twist on Wednesday, The Times claimed that Newey was in talks with Aston Martin's F1 outfit having been shown around their new facilities at Silverstone. Furthermore, it was also claimed that Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll was confident of landing the iconic designer.

Adrian Newey has been heavily linked with Ferrari

Adrian Newey was reportedly given a tour of Aston Martin's facilities

What is the latest Adrian Newey news?

Following those reports from The Times, reports in Italy have sought to clarify Newey's future ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Newey did indeed visit the Aston Martin factory, with the team having every intention of offering the 65-year-old a deal for when his gardening leave at Red Bull expires.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport also claims that nothing has really changed for Ferrari despite the emergence of the Aston Martin news.

According to their report, Ferrari remain firmly in pole position to land Newey, citing the chance to work with Lewis Hamilton and the lure of winning in red as key factors that continue to tempt the F1 icon with a switch to Maranello.

Furthermore, Spanish reports via Marca have claimed that Newey's visit to the Aston Martin factory was a matter of 'marketing'.

Adrian Newey is an iconic F1 designer

It comes as no surprise that Newey's signature is so coveted given his history in the sport.

The designer is an icon of the sport in his own right having designed 12 constructors' championship-winning cars, including arguably the most dominant car the sport has ever seen - Red Bull's RB19.

That tally could rise to 13 this year, too, with Red Bull currently sitting top of the constructors' standings after nine rounds of the 2024 season.

