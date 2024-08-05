Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent
Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent
Long-term Ferrari target and Formula 1 technical guru Adrian Newey has been pictured celebrating in red with his agent Eddie Jordan.
The Red Bull chief technical officer revealed earlier this year that he would be leaving the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with an exit date of early 2025 confirmed.
F1 HEADLINES: F1 News Today: Verstappen in 'NEW TEAM' revelation as Red Bull chief admits big failings
READ MORE: Newey reveals key Horner relationship change
Since that announcement, teams up and down the F1 paddock have been scrambling to try and convince Newey they are worthy of his signature, with the 65-year-old yet to decide on his next move.
Ferrari are perhaps the team that have been linked most strongly with Newey, with reports at one stage even suggesting that he had signed an eye-watering £82 million deal with the Italian outfit.
Ferrari faces competition, however, with the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren also contenders for his signature if reports are to be believed.
Adrian Newey celebrates with Eddie Jordan
Newey and his wife Amanda have often played into the speculation regarding the 65-year-old's future, with Newey's wife having posted a cryptic image on social media last month making light of the ongoing rumours.
Now, Amanda Newey has shared an image on her Instagram story of Newey pictured alongside his agent - former F1 team boss Jordan - at their anniversary celebrations.
The image was captioned: "They are starting to morph into each other. @eddiejordan_ej @f1forsuccess."
Interestingly, in the photo shared, Newey was dressed in a shade of red, donning a blazer and trousers in a colour that he could potentially be wearing a lot next season.
It remains to be seen just when Newey will announce his next career steps and indeed which, if any, F1 team he is set to join.
The iconic designer has, however, revealed that he is hoping to have made a decision by autumn or winter.
READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo issues FIERY response to F1 champion after astonishing claims
- 25 minutes ago
Cullen offers FASCINATING insight into motorsport role
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
- 1 hour ago
Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent
- 2 hours ago
Horner under Red Bull pressure amid alarming slump
- 3 hours ago
F1 team boss casts 'EXTRAORDINARY' transfer announcement claim
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep