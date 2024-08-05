Newey DAZZLES in red as he celebrates with agent

Long-term Ferrari target and Formula 1 technical guru Adrian Newey has been pictured celebrating in red with his agent Eddie Jordan.

The Red Bull chief technical officer revealed earlier this year that he would be leaving the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with an exit date of early 2025 confirmed.

Since that announcement, teams up and down the F1 paddock have been scrambling to try and convince Newey they are worthy of his signature, with the 65-year-old yet to decide on his next move.

Ferrari are perhaps the team that have been linked most strongly with Newey, with reports at one stage even suggesting that he had signed an eye-watering £82 million deal with the Italian outfit.

Ferrari faces competition, however, with the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren also contenders for his signature if reports are to be believed.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in early 2025

Rumours have suggested Adrian Newey could link up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Adrian Newey celebrates with Eddie Jordan

Newey and his wife Amanda have often played into the speculation regarding the 65-year-old's future, with Newey's wife having posted a cryptic image on social media last month making light of the ongoing rumours.

Now, Amanda Newey has shared an image on her Instagram story of Newey pictured alongside his agent - former F1 team boss Jordan - at their anniversary celebrations.

The image was captioned: "They are starting to morph into each other. @eddiejordan_ej @f1forsuccess."

Interestingly, in the photo shared, Newey was dressed in a shade of red, donning a blazer and trousers in a colour that he could potentially be wearing a lot next season.

It remains to be seen just when Newey will announce his next career steps and indeed which, if any, F1 team he is set to join.

The iconic designer has, however, revealed that he is hoping to have made a decision by autumn or winter.

