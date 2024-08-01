Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

A Formula 1 race winner has presented an intriguing theory regarding Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey ahead of the seven-time world champion's switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton announced earlier this year that he is set to end his long-term association with Mercedes and make the switch to the Italian outfit for 2025 and beyond.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo makes SHOCK Red Bull revelation as damning Verstappen theory emerges

READ MORE: F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment

The Mercedes star is not the only big name on the move in the near future, however, with Red Bull design guru Newey also announcing that he will be leaving his current team ahead of next season.

Unlike Hamilton, Newey's next destination is yet unknown, with links to the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren.

At one point, some even suggested that Newey had signed an eyewatering $105 million deal with the Italian team.

READ MORE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’

Lewis Hamilton will say goodbye to Mercedes at the end of 2024

Adrian Newey is set to exit Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey Ferrari theory

Whilst Hamilton's move looked like a masterstroke earlier in the season, with Ferrari looking quick and Mercedes struggling, in recent times, those roles have been somewhat reversed.

This has led to questions over whether or not the seven-time champion could have regrets regarding his decision.

However, former F1 driver and Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert has presented an intriguing theory, suggesting Hamilton has made the right call, and that he must have spoken to Ferrari about potentially snapping up Newey alongside himself before joining the team, insisting that there has got to be 'something going on'.

"At the time it was the right decision for him! Mercedes were not looking very good and the mood was dark. The car wasn’t competitive at all. Ferrari were doing better. It was also an opportunity to reset in that quest for an eighth world title," Herbert explained on Hamilton's Ferrari move, via TopOffShoreSportsBooks.com.

Adrian Newey remains a free agent for next season and beyond at present

"Mercedes have surprised everybody in how quickly they have turned around that car. Good on them. It is very impressive what they have been able to do. Everyone is saying positive things about the Merc and that they are ahead of the game for 2026 with the power unit.

"I think it is still probably the right thing for Lewis to do and see if Adrian Newey joins him.

"I am sure it is something that must have been spoken about when he made the announcement that he was leaving to join Ferrari.

"There has got to be something going on. Lewis comes with a massive amount of positive baggage. When he opens that bag the respect is huge. The aura he will bring into the factory is very powerful.

"The way he works within a team will be a huge positive and a motivation for everyone. A driver has that power to change things."

READ MORE: Key reason Sainz REJECTED F1 team in 'turmoil' revealed

Related