F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed

Serious concerns have been raised about Silverstone as a Formula 1 venue following traffic chaos during the 2024 British Grand Prix weekend.

Silverstone, one of F1’s most iconic circuits, has found itself under scrutiny after severe traffic issues marred the 2024 British Grand Prix.

The event, which saw long delays and widespread frustration, has reportedly prompted F1 officials to reconsider the circuit's position as a regular host on the calendar.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2024 British Grand Prix

British Grand Prix annoys F1 chiefs

According to the BBC's Andrew Benson, the chaos at Silverstone comes at a time when F1 is actively considering new venues and restructuring its race calendar.

Thailand and South Korea are emerging as strong candidates for new grand prix locations, with F1 President Stefano Domenicali also evaluating a serious bid from Rwanda to bring the sport back to Africa.

These developments have put traditional circuits, including Silverstone, under the microscope.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy is thought to be the most vulnerable, given that it is one of two races currently held in Italy.

However, Silverstone's recent logistical failures have cast a bad light over the track, particularly as F1 continues to expand into new markets.

According to reports, the British circuit’s difficulties were a significant point of concern for many senior F1 figures, who experienced hours-long traffic jams on both Friday and Sunday of the race weekend.

George Russell entering the pits at Silverstone

A warning to Silverstone

F1’s growing global presence means that historic venues like Silverstone must continually adapt to meet the sport’s evolving demands.

The traffic chaos at this year's British Grand Prix serves as a stark reminder that tradition alone may not secure a spot on the calendar.

If Silverstone fails to address these issues promptly, it could find itself in danger of being replaced by newer, more logistically sound venues.

As F1 moves forward, it is clear that all circuits, regardless of their history, must meet the high standards expected by the sport's organisers, teams, and fans.

Silverstone’s management will need to take action to ensure that such chaos does not repeat itself.

F1 Standings

