Hamilton sparks MAJOR Ferrari change ahead of championship challenge

Lewis Hamilton has sparked a major change at Ferrari before he is set to join the team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion has endured a challenging end to his career at Mercedes since losing the world title in 2021.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner ENDS team tensions as Verstappen revealed number one team choice

READ MORE: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined

Following the 2022 regulation changes, Mercedes lost ground to their rivals, with Hamilton competing in 56 races without a win, until a spectacular victory at Silverstone this year.

Despite claiming two victories this season with the Silver Arrows, the Brit will move to Ferrari next year as he bids farewell to the team where he achieved six drivers' championship titles.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season

Can Lewis Hamilton continue his success with Ferrari?

READ MORE: Horner and Wolff CALLED OUT by rival F1 team boss

Can Lewis Hamilton secure an eighth world title at Ferrari?

When Hamilton joins Ferrari he will be eager to launch his campaign towards a record-breaking eighth world title, a feat that remains unconquered by any other driver.

The 39-year-old will reunite with his old GP2 (now rebranded as Formula 2) boss Fred Vasseur, and partner Monaco Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc will be a major challenge for the champion to contend with, especially as he will likely remain eager to earn his first world title, as well as trying to beat his infamously tough team-mate.

Despite not having arrived at Ferrari yet, Hamilton has reportedly already sparked important changes within the team, including the direction of their 2025 car.

According to a report from Formu1a.uno, Ferrari will switch to a pull-rod system for the front suspension for the 2025 car.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move

Ferrari will reportedly change their car in 2025 to suit Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull and McLaren both currently operate with the pull-rod system that aims to improve airflow under the front of the car.

Moreover, the introduction of this new system also aims to optimise the Scuderia's 2025 machinery by adapting to Hamilton’s driving style, as well as Leclerc’s whose style is believed to be aligned to the world champion’s.

The change to a pull-rod front suspension would require Ferrari to develop a new chassis for next season, which would mean a huge overhaul for the team to prepare for the arrival of Hamilton- but with a record-breaking championship seemingly their biggest aim, it could prove to be worth it.

READ MORE: Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star

Related