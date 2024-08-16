Hamilton sparks row over 'animal cruelty' with new ride

Lewis Hamilton has shared a summer break update from Morocco which has led to backlash from many of his followers on social media.

The seven-time champion has recently been rejuvenated by a landmark home win at the British Grand Prix and a string of positive results, and it appears he has taken that energy into his summer travels in Africa, though one particular activity has not gone down well.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA investigation sparks warning

READ MORE: F1 legend admits CONTROVERSIAL act would see him axed from sport'

Africa is the only permanently inhabited continent which does not currently host an F1 race, something Hamilton has been vocal about changing.

The 1993 South African Grand Prix was the sport's last venture to the continent, but Hamilton has now spent two summer breaks travelling in Africa, perhaps boosting the chances of its return.

Lewis Hamilton finally tasted victory again at the British Grand Prix

Africa has not hosted a grand prix since South Africa did so in 1993

READ MORE: Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked

How did Hamilton's post anger fans?

In 2022, Hamilton described his trip through Africa as 'life changing' and 'grounding', and this year's journey seems to have struck a similar chord, with the 39-year-old describing himself on Instagram to feel 'more and more re-centered and at peace as the days go by'.

The 105-time race winner posted a series of photos from his first stop of 2024 in Morocco, including some epic desert landscapes.

However, an image which shows him riding a camel has sparked backlash from some fans.

READ MORE: Hamilton ally Cullen offers GRUELLING insight into training schedule

Camel riding is a controversial subject, with animal rights organisation PETA, regarding the activity as unethical and cruel. Some take the stance on the other hand that the practice is accptable if run ethically.

The debate extended into the comments section of Hamilton's post, however, with some fans criticising the driver for 'exploiting' the animals.

In reference to Hamilton's dietary choices, one fan wrote: "Vegans don't ride animals or support animal cruelty. What a shame, Lewis!", whilst another pleaded: "Save them. They are not machines!"

One comment detailed how a social media user had been inspired by Hamilton since 2007, but felt 'really disappointed' by the post: "Riding a camel or any animal is something no one should do, especially a vegan. We always have a chance to learn from our mistakes. I hope you reflect on that," they concluded.

Some fans jumped to the defence of the superstar, with one response stating: "Always gotta be someone complaining. Let the champ have some fun on the camel," and another saying: "It's a historical mode of transport [and] an experience just like horses still are recreational. You can calm down with your feelings. What a pile of hogwash."

Hamilton has not addressed the criticism personally.

READ MORE: Hamilton future questioned as Verstappen named TOP Ferrari choice

Related