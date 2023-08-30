Hamilton reveals 'EXTREME DIET' after weight gain over summer break

Sam Cook

Wednesday 30 August 2023 06:57 - Updated: 08:12

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he had to go on an 'extreme diet' in order to cut 11lbs in just seven days before the restart of the Formula 1 season, after eating too much over the summer break.

F1 drivers have to be a certain weight in order to fit into cars that have been especially designed for their body shape. The cars are incredibly light and just a small change in the overall weight of car and driver could dramatically affect performance.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton

During the summer break, Hamilton enjoyed his time spent with family in Los Angeles, as well as visiting Namibia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya.

In an interview, Hamilton expressed how he may have enjoyed his summer break a little too much.

”I ate so much food. My weight has to be between 73 and 74 kilos, and I was almost 77 kilos on Saturday," he revealed.

"So I had to go on an extreme diet these past days."

Hamilton's vegan diet

Hamilton and his dog Roscoe are unseparable

Hamilton eats an entirely plant-based diet, consisting of falafel, fresh fruit, beets, lentils and much more.

He has expressed the need to transition to this type of diet in a gradual way, and has been fully vegan himself since 2017, winning four world championships since making the change.

He is also known for his strict workout regime, which normally includes working out with his dog Roscoe alongside him for four or five hours a day.

Like with all F1 drivers, Hamilton has to do this in order to ensure that his weight stays at an optimal level to maximise the performance of the car.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?