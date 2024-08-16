Ricciardo blow after rival's Red Bull backing as F1 comeback plan announced - GPFans F1 Recap

One of Daniel Ricciardo's key F1 rivals has been handed a ringing endorsement for a Red Bull drive should a seat become available at the reigning champions.

F1 COMEBACK plan announced after secretive talks

A major F1 comeback for a German grand prix circuit could be on the cards after ongoing talks were revealed.

Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be without a key component of six of his seven drivers' titles at Ferrari after one of his most important allies has reportedly opted to stay at Mercedes.

Verstappen ability challenged by fellow champion in WILD claim

Max Verstappen's racing talents have been called into question by another motorsport champion.

Ex-Ferrari chief reveals F1 driver in SHOCK rival series test

A former Ferrari chief has revealed that an F1 driver has taken part in a rival series test.

