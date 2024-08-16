Ricciardo blow after rival's Red Bull backing as F1 comeback plan announced - GPFans F1 Recap
One of Daniel Ricciardo's key F1 rivals has been handed a ringing endorsement for a Red Bull drive should a seat become available at the reigning champions.
F1 COMEBACK plan announced after secretive talks
A major F1 comeback for a German grand prix circuit could be on the cards after ongoing talks were revealed.
Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost
Lewis Hamilton will reportedly be without a key component of six of his seven drivers' titles at Ferrari after one of his most important allies has reportedly opted to stay at Mercedes.
Verstappen ability challenged by fellow champion in WILD claim
Max Verstappen's racing talents have been called into question by another motorsport champion.
Ex-Ferrari chief reveals F1 driver in SHOCK rival series test
A former Ferrari chief has revealed that an F1 driver has taken part in a rival series test.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep