Ricciardo F1 rival given major backing for Red Bull seat amid Marko claim

One of Daniel Ricciardo's key F1 rivals has been handed a ringing endorsement for a Red Bull drive should a seat become available at the reigning champions.

Despite Sergio Perez's recent new contract, rumours surrounding his exit still plague the Mexican as his poor form continues to hamper Red Bull's bid for a hat-trick of constructors' titles.

The Milton Keynes team dampened speculation at the beginning of the summer break, confirming that Perez would be staying put until at least the end of 2024.

For 2025, though, several drivers appear in contention to partner Max Verstappen, including the Dutchman's former team-mate Ricciardo.

However, it is one of the Australian's rivals for the seat who has received the latest positive testimony.

Sergio Perez's Red Bull career will continue until at least the end of 2024

Daniel Ricciardo is an option for Red Bull in 2025

Who will drive for Red Bull in 2025?

Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and reserve driver Liam Lawson are the other two Red Bull family members touted as possibilities to replace Perez should he be cut at the end of the season.

Lawson is more likely to make his full-time F1 debut for the Racing Bulls team, where he stood in for the injured Ricciardo across five races in 2023.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, saw his contract extended at Racing Bulls for an additional season earlier this year.

2025 will be the Japanese driver's fifth with what is effectively a junior team, and his former team-mate Pierre Gasly would like to see the 24-year-old given the opportunity to make the step up.

"I always said Yuki is very fast," he told motorsport.com. "I've seen it. He's been proving it the last couple of seasons and he's going to keep proving it.

"So obviously it can be quite frustrating for him. But I talked with him about this, we've had the conversations and I know he wants more and feels like he deserves more.

"I've been in a similar position to him in the past and what I kind of say, 'Just keep doing what you're doing, as long as you’re competitive, you'll be given the right spot at some point'."

Gasly was part of the Red Bull junior programme and debuted with Racing Bulls, then called Toro Rosso, in 2017. He spent two seasons there before being promoted to Red Bull when Ricciardo left for Renault.

Pierre Gasly has backed Yuki Tsunoda to step up at Red Bull

Helmut Marko will play a key role in deciding Red Bull's lineup

However, Gasly struggled to adapt to the car, and after just 12 races and a best finish of fourth, the Frenchman was demoted back to Toro Rosso.

"It's not an easy position to be in," Gasly continued. "Personally, I would have liked to see him getting a shot at Red Bull - but I'm not Helmut Marko."

Marko is motorsport advisor for Red Bull and head of the team's driver development programme.

Though he does not have the final say in who drives where, he is an influential figure and recently said that Lawson's future would be announced in September.

