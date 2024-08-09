Red Bull CONFIRM date for announcement on Lawson future
Red Bull CONFIRM date for announcement on Lawson future
A chief Red Bull figure has revealed that the team have set a deadline regarding Liam Lawson’s F1 future.
The Red Bull reserve driver made his F1 debut during the 2023 season, where he stood in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri (now VCARB).
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
Lawson completed five races with the team, when he impressed with a point-scoring finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Despite making the most of his opportunity in F1, Lawson is still waiting for a full time opportunity in the sport.
Will Liam Lawson replace Daniel Ricciardo?
Current RB driver Ricciardo has been criticised for his poor performances at the start of the 2024 season, leading to speculation that he could be replaced.
RB CEO Peter Bayer has insisted that the team have not decided on whether the Australian would be replaced, and expect to make a decision after the summer break.
He further confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Lawson would take part in a test shootout that may determine who Red Bull bosses consider for their 2025 lineup alongside the Japanese driver.
In his recent column for Speedweek, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko further confirmed that the team would make an announcement about Lawson’s F1 future after the summer break.
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
“We will announce what happens next with Liam Lawson in September,” Marko wrote. “It has been planned for some time that he would be able to gain more Formula 1 experience in Imola.
“Even though the competition would like to use him on loan, he is not available for that. Our Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar took his fourth victory in the highest Formula racing class in Spa.
“He clearly has the potential for Formula 1. We'll see how things develop, but he will certainly take on some role. It could be that he will spend a year as a test and simulator driver, like Lawson.”
READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Palou admits CONCERNS over IndyCar run-in scheduling
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo opens up on potential CAREER-ENDING decision
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull CONFIRM date for announcement on Lawson future
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff urges Hamilton to show 'love' in messages
- Yesterday 22:00
Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep