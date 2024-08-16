Ex-Ferrari chief reveals F1 driver in SHOCK rival series test
A former Ferrari chief has revealed that an F1 driver has taken part in a rival series test.
Racing drivers are no strangers to competing in rival series, with racers of old constantly jumping across to other series to prove their abilities.
F1 legend Jim Clark not only won the world drivers’ title in 1965 but also the Indy 500, British Formula 2 and the Tasman series.
Furthermore, his competitor and two-time world champion, Graham Hill, remains the only driver to complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport - winning the Monaco Grand Prix five times, the Indy 500 in 1971 and 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1972.
Will we see an F1 star compete in a rival series?
Former Ferrari chief and F1 analyst, Peter Windsor, has recently revealed in a recent YouTube live stream that an active F1 driver had been conducting ‘secret tests’ in a rally car.
“I know of one Formula 1 driver that has done some rally testing recently – not Max Verstappen – in massive secrecy,” Windsor said.
“I would never betray that secrecy by telling you who it is, but he was good and did well.”
Fans were quick to speculate on who the F1 star was on X with one user implying it was Spanish star, Carlos Sainz.
His father, Carlos Sainz Sr, is a successful rally driver, achieving two World Rally Championships and 26 wins.
The user wrote: “Maybe it's the driver with rallying in his blood. Father like son. Spanish.”
Others users speculated that it could be Valtteri Bottas, with the long standing association of Finns in the rally series.
Whilst Windsor confirmed that it was not Verstappen, you can see why people would make the link with his father, Jos, currently debuting in the British Rally Championship this year.
