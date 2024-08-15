Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future
Adrian Newey’s successor Pierre Wache has revealed doubts over his future at Red Bull after reflecting on the looming departure of the design legend.
Newey announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Red Bull next season, after nearly two decades with the highly successful team.
During his tenure at Red Bull, the 65-year-old has helped design cars that have won six constructors' world titles, and seven drivers' championships.
Newey’s design genius also aided the production of the RB19, one of the most dominant cars in F1 history, which Max Verstappen took to 19 race victories in 2023.
Will Red Bull be the same after Adrian Newey?
Whilst Newey’s departure came as a shock to the F1 world, within Red Bull there was a degree of preparation for his departure.
As the Brit took a step back from his role, Pierre Wache was brought to the fore as the team’s technical director.
Wache also oversaw the development of the dominant RB19, and now faces the challenge of the 2026 regulation changes without Newey by his side.
In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Wache paid tribute to Newey, but also revealed doubts over whether he could replicate his predecessor and assist Red Bull with returning to domination after a recent slump.
“He [Newey] was more than an inspiration. He is a legend,” Wache said.
“He deserves this title because he works hard, because he lives for the job and because he always wants to win.
“What I learned from him is that despite all these titles and victories, he remained technically unbiased.
“At his age, it is a remarkable quality to be open to everything, because with age you often become blind to what is going on."
In a perhaps worrying admission for the Milton Keynes-based outfit however, Wache admitted: “That is sometimes the case with me too. I will never achieve what he achieved. I will never be like him because I could never develop the total passion that he did.”
