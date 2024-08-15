close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future

Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future

Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future

Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future

Adrian Newey’s successor Pierre Wache has revealed doubts over his future at Red Bull after reflecting on the looming departure of the design legend.

Newey announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Red Bull next season, after nearly two decades with the highly successful team.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner ENDS team tensions as Verstappen revealed number one team choice

READ MORE: Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked

During his tenure at Red Bull, the 65-year-old has helped design cars that have won six constructors' world titles, and seven drivers' championships.

Newey’s design genius also aided the production of the RB19, one of the most dominant cars in F1 history, which Max Verstappen took to 19 race victories in 2023.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the 2023 season
Adrian Newey announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Red Bull

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'

Will Red Bull be the same after Adrian Newey?

Whilst Newey’s departure came as a shock to the F1 world, within Red Bull there was a degree of preparation for his departure.

As the Brit took a step back from his role, Pierre Wache was brought to the fore as the team’s technical director.

Wache also oversaw the development of the dominant RB19, and now faces the challenge of the 2026 regulation changes without Newey by his side.

In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Wache paid tribute to Newey, but also revealed doubts over whether he could replicate his predecessor and assist Red Bull with returning to domination after a recent slump.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move

Pierre Wache believes he will struggle to replicate Newey at Red Bull

“He [Newey] was more than an inspiration. He is a legend,” Wache said.

“He deserves this title because he works hard, because he lives for the job and because he always wants to win.

“What I learned from him is that despite all these titles and victories, he remained technically unbiased.

“At his age, it is a remarkable quality to be open to everything, because with age you often become blind to what is going on."

In a perhaps worrying admission for the Milton Keynes-based outfit however, Wache admitted: “That is sometimes the case with me too. I will never achieve what he achieved. I will never be like him because I could never develop the total passion that he did.”

READ MORE: Horner and Wolff CALLED OUT by rival F1 team boss

Related

Red Bull F1 Adrian Newey Verstappen Horner Pierre Wache
Horner’s toughest Red Bull test still to come
Red Bull

Horner’s toughest Red Bull test still to come

  • Today 13:00
Porsche offer significant F1 entry update as iconic brand's stance made clear
Latest F1 News

Porsche offer significant F1 entry update as iconic brand's stance made clear

  • Yesterday 11:57

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton sparks MAJOR Ferrari change ahead of championship challenge

  • 28 minutes ago
Red Bull

Newey successor admits DOUBTS over Red Bull future

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner and Wolff CALLED OUT by rival F1 team boss

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 ‘abuse’ investigation sparks official warning from FIA president

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner ENDS team tensions as Verstappen revealed number one team choice

  • Today 14:21
F1 Social

Fan favourite teases F1 future with cryptic announcement

  • Today 13:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x