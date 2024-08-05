Red Bull technical guru admits FAILINGS with 2024 car
Red Bull technical guru admits FAILINGS with 2024 car
A key member of the Red Bull technical team has revealed that the RB20 has not gone as planned for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Having set multiple Formula 1 records in a supremely dominant 2023 season, Red Bull have struggled to maintain the same advantage over their competitors in 2024.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as F1 star reveals Hamilton target
READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
While Max Verstappen looks a shoo-in to claim his fourth consecutive drivers' championship title, the team have a huge scrap on their hands in the constructors' championship, with McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all looking strong in recent races.
In contrast, Red Bull's RB19 car from last year won 21 out of a possible 22 races, making it the most successful car in F1 history.
Red Bull's disappointing car
To add to Red Bull's recent struggles, design guru Adrian Newey will not have any more influence on the team's 2024 or 2025 car, with the Brit announcing earlier this year that he would be leaving.
On top of this key departure, Jonathan Wheatley has also recent announced he will be leaving the team, and instead joining Audi as their team principal from 2026.
One man who is still with the team is technical director Pierre Wache, who has worked closely with Newey during Red Bull's period of extended dominance.
Wache was asked by Motorsport.com whether the RB20 has been as the team had hoped: "I would say not really. We improved compared to last year, without doubt, but we didn’t deliver what we expected in some areas," the Frenchman revealed.
"Especially in the high-speed corners we expected a little bit more than what we have. Without thinking about the competitiveness of the car, so just based on our own references, we expected a little bit more with our tools.
"We are using quite an old wind tunnel and it can also be linked to the reduced capacity due to our position in the championship, and maybe also the fact that this is the third year with this type of regulations."
READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull technical guru admits FAILINGS with 2024 car
- 51 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen makes 'NEW TEAM' admission as F1 star reveals Hamilton target
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals Hamilton TARGET as F1 future uncertainty continues
- 1 hour ago
McLaren chief admits team investigating Norris ISSUE
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari legend reveals ‘saddest day of his life’ after near-fatal accident
- 3 hours ago
F1 rival warns Hamilton will be shown ‘no mercy’ at Ferrari
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep