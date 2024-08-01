close global

F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement

A Formula 1 team has reportedly been caught off guard following a shock announcement from Red Bull regarding their future plans.

The reigning constructors' champions have confirmed that sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is set to depart after almost two decades with the team, revealing that he has agreed to become team principal at another team.

The 57-year-old helped deliver 13 world titles for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with Christian Horner paying tribute to the Brit for his incredible influence on their continued success.

Following the news that design guru Adrian Newey was to resign from his post at Red Bull earlier this year, speculation has been mounting over the future of Wheatley, who was rumoured to be seeking a new challenge.

It has now been revealed that he will join Audi ahead of the team's introduction to the grid in 2026.

Jonathan Wheatley will soon take over as team principal at Audi
Christian Horner paid tribute to his long-term Red Bull ally

Audi 'unaware' of announcement

The German manufacturer have been making moves to establish their lineup off the track, with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto already confirmed as part of the setup in recent weeks.

One half of their driving team has also been announced, with Haas racer Nico Hulkenberg signing a multi-year deal with the F1 newcomers.

Although pleased to secure a deal for Wheatley, it has been reported by Auto Motor und Sport that Audi were not expecting the announcement to be made so soon.

The report read: "The interesting thing about the announcement is that Audi was apparently not aware that Red Bull was going public with the personnel change at this time.

"Normally, communication about such changes is always coordinated by both sides. Both parties announce the news simultaneously or with a slight delay.

"But so far, nothing has been heard from Audi."

Tobi Gruner - who wrote the article - also shared the news on X, revealing that Audi were 'completely blindsided' by the latest developments.

