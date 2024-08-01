F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement
F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement
A Formula 1 team has reportedly been caught off guard following a shock announcement from Red Bull regarding their future plans.
The reigning constructors' champions have confirmed that sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is set to depart after almost two decades with the team, revealing that he has agreed to become team principal at another team.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen theory emerges as Red Bull left reeling after key star exit
READ MORE: McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
The 57-year-old helped deliver 13 world titles for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, with Christian Horner paying tribute to the Brit for his incredible influence on their continued success.
Following the news that design guru Adrian Newey was to resign from his post at Red Bull earlier this year, speculation has been mounting over the future of Wheatley, who was rumoured to be seeking a new challenge.
It has now been revealed that he will join Audi ahead of the team's introduction to the grid in 2026.
Audi 'unaware' of announcement
The German manufacturer have been making moves to establish their lineup off the track, with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto already confirmed as part of the setup in recent weeks.
One half of their driving team has also been announced, with Haas racer Nico Hulkenberg signing a multi-year deal with the F1 newcomers.
Although pleased to secure a deal for Wheatley, it has been reported by Auto Motor und Sport that Audi were not expecting the announcement to be made so soon.
The report read: "The interesting thing about the announcement is that Audi was apparently not aware that Red Bull was going public with the personnel change at this time.
"Normally, communication about such changes is always coordinated by both sides. Both parties announce the news simultaneously or with a slight delay.
"But so far, nothing has been heard from Audi."
Tobi Gruner - who wrote the article - also shared the news on X, revealing that Audi were 'completely blindsided' by the latest developments.
READ MORE: F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement
- 52 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen theory emerges as Red Bull left reeling after key star exit
- 1 hour ago
McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
- 2 hours ago
Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move
- Today 13:57
F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory
- Today 12:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep