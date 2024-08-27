Verstappen addresses Wolff ‘meeting’ as honest Mercedes assessment emerges

Max Verstappen has praised Mercedes chief Toto Wolff as the Red Bull star delivered an honest verdict of the team's environment.

The three-time drivers' world champion was promoted from Toro Rosso to the Red Bull team back in 2016 and he completed his 200th race at the weekend in the Dutch GP.

His current deal runs beyond the upcoming 2026 new regulation changes and expires in 2028 when the Dutchman will be entering his 30s.

Verstappen: 'I get on very well with Toto'

With Wolff searching for a suitable replacement for Lewis Hamilton next season, the Red Bull star was asked about a rumoured meeting between him and the Mercedes boss.

Speaking to the media including GPFans at Zandvoort, Verstappen queried: 'Which meeting?'.

Pressed further, the Red Bull star admitted he could not recall talks with Wolff, but insisted that the pair have a very close relationship.

"I get on very well with Toto," he said. "I think he's very open about what's happening within his team, right? Also, I think, with the driver lineup and stuff.

"So, there's nothing wrong with that. And at the same time, I just focus on my job. There's a lot to do. Anyway. So yeah, we just focus on that."

However, Mercedes are not short of choices as they are also considering promoting from within their academy with Italian junior driver Kimi Antonelli - who will make his F1 debut in FP1 at the Italian GP this weekend.

