Max Verstappen insider reveals when Red Bull F1 star will decide on Mercedes switch
Max Verstappen insider reveals when Red Bull F1 star will decide on Mercedes switch
A close acquaintance of Max Verstappen has revealed when the four-time world champion will make his final decision on his future.
Verstappen has been the subject of strong rumours linking him with a move to Mercedes for next year, despite him having a contract with Red Bull that runs until the end of 2028.
That's because Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko seemingly revealed that there are certain exit clauses in Verstappen's contract, citing his future as of 'great concern', while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed that talks have been happening with Verstappen's team.
Verstappen has already confirmed that he will not take a sabbatical from F1, and now a former racer and close ally has suggested that the final decision on where he will race in 2026 will be made in August.
Nelson Piquet Jr raced in F1 in 2008 and 2009, and is also the brother of Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet.
Speaking to the Pelas Pistas podcast, Piquet Jr revealed: "In 2026 Max will continue to race in F1, that's obvious. I think he will make a decision about his future in August.
"To know exactly what Verstappen's team will be next season, we will have to wait a few more weeks."
Will Verstappen make Mercedes switch?
While talks have been confirmed to be taking place, there has been no indication that Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of this season.
The Dutchman has only managed to claim two race victories so far in 2025, and is clearly driving the wheels off his RB21 to be able to be up in third in the drivers' championship.
But even that has not been enough. Verstappen is already 69 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with his hopes of claiming a record-equalling fifth consecutive title looking to be all but over.
It's Red Bull's lack of performance - and rumours that Mercedes are best placed to master the 2026 regulation changes - that has led to murmurings that Verstappen may be looking to quit Red Bull before the end of his contract.
Red Bull have recently axed long-serving team principal Christian Horner and replaced him with Laurent Mekies, as they look to prove to Verstappen that they can still help him to challenge for world championships in the years to come.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key timeline update issued
READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete
READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sebastian Vettel confirms talks over major racing RETURN
- 21 minutes ago
Bottas 'working on' stunning F1 return as Mercedes star responds to Cadillac and Alpine rumours
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen insider reveals when Red Bull F1 star will decide on Mercedes switch
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued
- 3 hours ago
F1 star Yuki Tsunoda asks fans for HELP in social media plea
- Yesterday 22:57
Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july