Wolff suggests new TWIST over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has introduced a fresh twist to the Lewis Hamilton replacement saga.

Since it was announced in February that the seven-time world champion would be moving to Ferrari for 2025, the Silver Arrows boss has been tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

Stepping into a 105-time race winner's shoes is no simple task, and established top-tier drivers Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were touted as potential partners to George Russell.

More recently, F2 and Mercedes Junior Team driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has appeared to be on the verge of signing for the team, though Wolff continued to send mixed messages at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari from the 2025 season

Kimi Antonelli is set to be promoted to the Mercedes F1 team

Who will drive for Mercedes in 2025?

With Antonelli in pole position to step into the vacant Mercedes car at just 18 years old, Wolff appeared to let slip that the lineup of the young Italian and Russell was set for 2025.

Speaking to select media including GPFans at the Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff said: "The two drivers that are in the car next year have our full support."

"That's why I don't want to talk about the 2026 driver line-up at that stage because I want to make it work with George and Kimi."

It was already reported that Antonelli was expected to be announced at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, with the youngster replacing Hamilton in FP1 at Monza.

However, speaking with Sky Germany after Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff suggested the Monza announcement may not materialise.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff refused to say when Hamilton's replacement would be announced

Sky Germany's Peter Hardenacke queried when a decision would be made, given the recent announcements of Carlos Sainz and Jack Doohan's moves.

Wolff revealed: "Everyone knows what we’re doing. We’ll announce it shortly. Maybe we’ll take our time until Abu Dhabi [the final race of the season], but nobody is rushing."

Despite Monza seeming the perfect place to announce an Italian signing, Wolff refused to confirm that would be the case. Still, the confirmation of Antonelli at Mercedes seems a matter of when, not if.

