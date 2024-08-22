Hamilton 'to be replaced' at Mercedes ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes are reportedly set to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix as rumours around his successor continue to swirl.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving Mercedes earlier this year, where he will instead join Ferrari.

Hamilton has achieved multiple career milestones with the Brackley-based outfit, including six world titles, and has smashed through countless F1 records.

However, Mercedes' decline in performance over the past few seasons has often left Hamilton scrapping in the top ten as his rival Max Verstappen has stormed to three-world titles.

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a successful career at Mercedes

Max Verstappen has chased Lewis Hamilton's records as Mercedes have struggled

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari has forced the departure of current incumbent Carlos Sainz, who was originally tipped for a switch to Mercedes himself.

However, the Spaniard will join Williams next season as a new favourite emerged to replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff appears confident in the talent of junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, following a series of tests he completed for the team.

Antonelli currently competes in Formula 2, and despite sitting seventh in the driver standings, has impressed with a sprint win at Silverstone and a feature race victory in Hungary.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix

According to recent reports, Mercedes are set to reveal the Italian as their replacement for Hamilton, with the date for the announcement expected around his home race at Monza.

Not only is Antonelli’s promotion anticipated, but it has been confirmed by Motorsport.com Italy that Antonelli will complete an FP1 session with Mercedes at the Italian Grand Prix in place of the seven-time champion.

The young star will compete alongside George Russell, who could potentially be his future team-mate, meaning that Hamilton will sit out the session in a symbolic changing of the guard at Mercedes.

