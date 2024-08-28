F1 star confirms relationship update after talks of 'split'
One of Formula 1's most prominent stars has provided an update regarding his supposed relationship with model Margarida Corceiro after rumours that they had 'split' up began circulating.
The Portuguese model was reported to have been seeing one of F1's championship contenders over the last 12 months.
McLaren driver Lando Norris and model Corceiro had been linked, but according to a report from The Sun, the pair are no longer seeing each other after the 24-year-old confirmed he was riding solo before last Sunday's race in which he secured his second career victory.
This comes after recent rumours suggested the pair had broken up, which were seemingly confirmed when Norris was asked at Zandvoort if he would want to have a dog in the future.
He followed up the query with a telling response, saying: "I don’t have time for a dog, if I do I need a girlfriend and I don’t have one so…"
Norris confirms single relationship status
It is understood that the relationship began around May, following on from Norris' previous break up with Luisinha Oliveira, who is also a Portuguese model and social media influencer.
Norris and Oliveira had also been together for around 12 months and back in 2022, he spoke openly about how the pair had received death threats and abuse online.
The Sun has reported that an unnamed source revealed to them: “Lando and Margarida had a fun time together and hung out a lot.
“But it wasn’t working out so they cooled off. He’s free and single and just wants to focus on his sport.”
Both have remained silent on their socials, with neither party providing any further update regarding the status of the relationship.
Corceiro had also been believed to have previously been in a relationship with Chelsea FC and Portuguese international footballer Joao Felix before she was tied to Norris.
With Norris now 'single', the focus for the young British star will no doubt turn to his quest for the drivers' title as he aims to hunt down Max Verstappen.
Lando: “I don’t have time for a dog, and if I did I need a girlfriend… but I don’t have one so💀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xDQUrRc7bf— Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) August 23, 2024
