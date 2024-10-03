McLaren star signs NEW deal for 2025
A McLaren star has signed a brand new deal for 2025 as the constructors hunt for this year’s world title continues.
Following Red Bull’s decline in performance, McLaren have outpaced their rivals to claim the top spot in the constructors’ championship.
Lando Norris also remains 52 points behind Max Verstappen in the fight for the drivers’ title after claiming three wins so far this season.
However, the pace of his team-mate Oscar Piastri has also brought him two wins, providing McLaren with a dilemma of how to handle their talented driver line-up.
McLaren star receives 2025 promotion
Not only do McLaren have a successful F1 driver line-up, but also a strong pool of junior talent to pick from when looking to develop their future.
Included in their lineup are the likes of Ugo Ugochukwu, who has been part of the McLaren Driver Development Programme since 2021, and has achieved a series of karting championships.
The 17-year-old followed his successful karting career with an impressive 2023 season with Prema, where he won the Euro 4 Championship and finished second in Italian F4.
Ugochukwu has recently signed a brand new deal for 2025 where he will step up into Formula 3 and continue his relationship with Prema.
“I’m really happy to announce that I will be racing with Prema in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Ugochukwu.
“Working with all the people here is special, the chemistry is excellent and it makes the work really enjoyable on and off the track. We have had two positive seasons together and I’m looking forward to building on that and I’m sure we will have a good year.”
McLaren team boss Zak Brown has been spotted supporting the youngster at various racing events, and claims the team had to work hard to beat their rivals to signing him.
