Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch

Christian Horner has suggested that Red Bull considered a stunning promotion for Daniel Ricciardo in the place of Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo's Formula 1 career looks to be over after being axed by his Visa Cash App RB team, who have opted to put Liam Lawson in the seat for the remainder of the 2024 season and likely 2025 as well.

With no other viable options for a full-time seat for Ricciardo, he may be forced to call a premature retirement from the sport in the face of decreasing options.

Red Bull have extended an offer for the 35-year-old to take up an ambassador role, but it remains to be seen which direction Ricciardo's career will head in next.

Daniel Ricciardo was in the frame for a Red Bull return

Sergio Perez's form has been poor in 2024

Ricciardo's Red Bull hope

Now, Red Bull team principal Horner has revealed that the reason the Australian was brought back into the Red Bull family was with the vision that he may be able to take over from Sergio Perez in the main team, if Perez's form faltered.

Perez started 2024 off strongly alongside Max Verstappen, claiming four podiums from the opening five races of the season.

However, his form has since fallen off a cliff, only managing to take 41 points from the past 12 races, not helping Red Bull's faltering constructors' championship bid.

While Ricciardo was tipped to replace Perez at various points throughout 2024, Red Bull opted to give the Mexican a new contract.

Speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, Horner revealed why they made that decision.

"I think that all the drivers are under pressure to deliver, but the reason that Daniel was in that car was to get himself back into a position to ultimately be there to pick up the pieces if Checo didn’t deliver," Horner said.

"And the problem was they both had issues with form at varying times. Checo started the season very well, very strongly, and Daniel was struggling. And then obviously, as Checo lost form, Daniel found a bit of form, but it was never compelling enough to say, 'Okay, you know, we should switch the two drivers.'"

