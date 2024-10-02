close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed

Lewis Hamilton has bravely opened up on mental health struggles that he has suffered since he was a child and that still impact the seven-time Formula 1 world champion today.

Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch

Christian Horner has suggested that Red Bull considered a stunning promotion for Daniel Ricciardo in the place of Sergio Perez.

Aston Martin fears ESCALATE ahead of Newey arrival

One of Aston Martin's star drivers has opened up on his concerns ahead of Adrian Newey's arrival at the team next season.

FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has aired his frustrations over the ongoing lack of recognition directed towards Formula 1's governing body.

Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes have highlighted a major event in their October calendar, featuring the Hamilton family.

