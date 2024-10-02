F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed

Lewis Hamilton has bravely opened up on mental health struggles that he has suffered since he was a child and that still impact the seven-time Formula 1 world champion today.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch

Christian Horner has suggested that Red Bull considered a stunning promotion for Daniel Ricciardo in the place of Sergio Perez.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin fears ESCALATE ahead of Newey arrival

One of Aston Martin's star drivers has opened up on his concerns ahead of Adrian Newey's arrival at the team next season.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has aired his frustrations over the ongoing lack of recognition directed towards Formula 1's governing body.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes CONFIRM life-changing event for October

Mercedes have highlighted a major event in their October calendar, featuring the Hamilton family.

➡️ READ MORE

Related