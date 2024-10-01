close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has aired his frustrations over the ongoing lack of recognition directed towards Formula 1's governing body.

His comments come in the wake of the Singapore Grand Prix, where he was attacked by defending world champion Max Verstappen over the implementation of new guidelines to clamp down on drivers using bad language over team radio.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing unknown future as Red Bull boss reveals replacement choice

READ MORE: Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update

The Dutchman was hit with a bizarre punishment for comments made in the build-up to the event, prompting a fierce response from the Red Bull star.

Max Verstappen criticised Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the Singapore GP
Ben Sulayem was appointed president of the FIA in 2021

READ MORE: F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

FIA boss makes no credit claim

Since he was appointed president of the FIA in 2021, the 62-year-old has been heavily involved in making a number of changes in the sport to improve the way it is run.

While he didn't expect every idea to be met with overwhelming approval, Ben Sulayem believes both he and the organisation as a whole deserve more credit for what they have accomplished in recent years.

During an interview with Autosport, Ben Sulayem highlighted one such example, referring to the reaction following the introduction of a new track limits solution earlier this season to solve a long-lasting issue at the Red Bull Ring.

"We will never get the credit," he said. "Impossible. We'll only get rubbish, that I know."

He went on to discuss his belief that the FIA should have also earned a healthier financial reward given their wide range of lucrative investments to increase the sport's appeal across the world.

"When you look at it, everybody made money out of the FIA, everyone except the FIA," he continued. "Everyone gets the credit, except the FIA.

The FIA attempted to resolve issues around track limits at the Red Bull Ring this year

READ MORE: Ricciardo given major F1 team 'OFFER' following brutal Red Bull axing

"But I'll be very, very honest, as always. So Liberty Media did a great job in transforming Formula 1.

"If you tell me if I could go back in time, would I undo [that]? No way. But I would just make sure that the FIA is two equals with them.

"They are a good promoter, they are. If you ask me today: is there anyone who is capable as much as them? I can see that [there isn't].

"I support them in what they are doing. The FIA works with them in the best [possible] way.

"But then, the regulations and the governance is the [work of the] FIA. And then, let everyone make money.

"Let the drivers have fun, race in a safe way and make money. And let the team principals make more money, [and] they are.

"But the FIA will never get the credit. Impossible."

READ MORE: Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Lando Norris Sergio Perez FIA
Verstappen breaks silence after 'RIDICULOUS' FIA punishment
Latest F1 News

Verstappen breaks silence after 'RIDICULOUS' FIA punishment

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy
F1 Social

F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

  • September 29, 2024 22:49

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era

  • 11 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes F1 star reveals frustrations over major team failure

  • 33 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen demands VITAL F1 change with health toll admission

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star receives F1 promotion following driver swap

  • Today 08:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x