FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has aired his frustrations over the ongoing lack of recognition directed towards Formula 1's governing body.

His comments come in the wake of the Singapore Grand Prix, where he was attacked by defending world champion Max Verstappen over the implementation of new guidelines to clamp down on drivers using bad language over team radio.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing unknown future as Red Bull boss reveals replacement choice

READ MORE: Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update

The Dutchman was hit with a bizarre punishment for comments made in the build-up to the event, prompting a fierce response from the Red Bull star.

Max Verstappen criticised Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the Singapore GP

Ben Sulayem was appointed president of the FIA in 2021

READ MORE: F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

FIA boss makes no credit claim

Since he was appointed president of the FIA in 2021, the 62-year-old has been heavily involved in making a number of changes in the sport to improve the way it is run.

While he didn't expect every idea to be met with overwhelming approval, Ben Sulayem believes both he and the organisation as a whole deserve more credit for what they have accomplished in recent years.

During an interview with Autosport, Ben Sulayem highlighted one such example, referring to the reaction following the introduction of a new track limits solution earlier this season to solve a long-lasting issue at the Red Bull Ring.

"We will never get the credit," he said. "Impossible. We'll only get rubbish, that I know."

He went on to discuss his belief that the FIA should have also earned a healthier financial reward given their wide range of lucrative investments to increase the sport's appeal across the world.

"When you look at it, everybody made money out of the FIA, everyone except the FIA," he continued. "Everyone gets the credit, except the FIA.

The FIA attempted to resolve issues around track limits at the Red Bull Ring this year

READ MORE: Ricciardo given major F1 team 'OFFER' following brutal Red Bull axing

"But I'll be very, very honest, as always. So Liberty Media did a great job in transforming Formula 1.

"If you tell me if I could go back in time, would I undo [that]? No way. But I would just make sure that the FIA is two equals with them.

"They are a good promoter, they are. If you ask me today: is there anyone who is capable as much as them? I can see that [there isn't].

"I support them in what they are doing. The FIA works with them in the best [possible] way.

"But then, the regulations and the governance is the [work of the] FIA. And then, let everyone make money.

"Let the drivers have fun, race in a safe way and make money. And let the team principals make more money, [and] they are.

"But the FIA will never get the credit. Impossible."

READ MORE: Ricciardo replacement hit with FIA PUNISHMENT

Related