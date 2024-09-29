F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

A Formula 1 team have revealed an unusual car inspection undertaken by one of their drivers, amid FIA controversy around rear wings.

McLaren's rear wing has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent weeks, after a viral social media video appeared to show Oscar Piastri's wing flexing down the straight in Baku as he attempted to hold off Charles Leclerc.

An FIA inspection occurred on the McLaren rear wing, and it was deemed legal, but the team were also told that they could not use the design again this season.

While it shouldn't affect them too much until the Las Vegas Grand Prix (the next time they were planning to use it), FIA attentions have been on both the front and rear wings of multiple teams throughout the 2024 season.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Ollie Bearman has been keeping a close eye on the Haas car

Haas F1 car under 'inspection'

Now, Haas have taken to social media to reveal a hilarious inspection taken out on their rear wing, by none other than Ollie Bearman.

The young Brit took part in the Azerbaijan GP following a one-race ban for Kevin Magnussen, and will return full-time to the grid with Haas from the 2025 season onwards.

He will be partnered by Esteban Ocon, as the 19-year-old looks to make the case for a future seat with Ferrari, as a member of the Maranello team's young driver programme.

Now, Bearman appears to be fully concentrated on the ins and outs of his future car, paying particular attention to the rear wing.

Haas described the young star as an 'inspector', which I'm sure will leave McLaren hoping he doesn't wander round to their garage for a look at the MCL38.

Inspector Bearman 🕵️‍♂️



Just making sure everything's within the rules... 👀#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IlBWYbmOsb — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 29, 2024

