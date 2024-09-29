close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

A Formula 1 team have revealed an unusual car inspection undertaken by one of their drivers, amid FIA controversy around rear wings.

McLaren's rear wing has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent weeks, after a viral social media video appeared to show Oscar Piastri's wing flexing down the straight in Baku as he attempted to hold off Charles Leclerc.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Mercedes statement released as F1 team 'decide' shock 2025 driver lineup

READ MORE: Audi F1 project 'decide' on driver for 2025 in surprise verdict

An FIA inspection occurred on the McLaren rear wing, and it was deemed legal, but the team were also told that they could not use the design again this season.

While it shouldn't affect them too much until the Las Vegas Grand Prix (the next time they were planning to use it), FIA attentions have been on both the front and rear wings of multiple teams throughout the 2024 season.

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025
Ollie Bearman has been keeping a close eye on the Haas car

Haas F1 car under 'inspection'

Now, Haas have taken to social media to reveal a hilarious inspection taken out on their rear wing, by none other than Ollie Bearman.

The young Brit took part in the Azerbaijan GP following a one-race ban for Kevin Magnussen, and will return full-time to the grid with Haas from the 2025 season onwards.

He will be partnered by Esteban Ocon, as the 19-year-old looks to make the case for a future seat with Ferrari, as a member of the Maranello team's young driver programme.

Now, Bearman appears to be fully concentrated on the ins and outs of his future car, paying particular attention to the rear wing.

Haas described the young star as an 'inspector', which I'm sure will leave McLaren hoping he doesn't wander round to their garage for a look at the MCL38.

READ MORE: Hamilton health update announced with Mercedes statement

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 McLaren Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri
FIA Verstappen row escalates as EXTRAORDINARY gagging order revealed
Latest F1 News

FIA Verstappen row escalates as EXTRAORDINARY gagging order revealed

  • Today 11:55
Schumacher blasts FIA president after Verstappen and Wolff issues
Latest F1 News

Schumacher blasts FIA president after Verstappen and Wolff issues

  • Yesterday 13:59

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 team reveal DRS 'INSPECTION' amid FIA controversy

  • 49 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo reveals how Red Bull 'FORCED' key change

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Shock Perez RETIREMENT talks given major update

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Hamilton reveals 'TERRIFYING' meeting with Wolff

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

F1 star EXPOSES how Jos Verstappen ‘lost his s***’ at Max after race loss

  • Today 19:26
Red Bull

Red Bull star issues APOLOGY following shock F1 retirement rumours

  • Today 18:20
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x