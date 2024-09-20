Red Bull WIN McLaren legality case in huge championship twist

Red Bull will no doubt feel they have won their case arguing the legality of McLaren's rear wing design, following a viral social media clip posted after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The clip, which was viewed over seven million times, showed McLaren's rear wing to display some flexibility in its design while heading down the straight as Oscar Piastri defended from Charles Leclerc at Baku last weekend.

At the Singapore GP, the FIA confirmed an inspection had been performed on Piastri's car, before ruling in an official verdict that the wing design was legal.

However, McLaren have now revealed they will not be using the wing design again this season, as confirmed by a statement from the championship challengers.

McLaren modify rear wing

In a huge boost for Red Bull's championship hopes, it appears their complaints against McLaren have yielded the desired result, although the Woking-based outfit will not receive a points deduction due to the FIA technically ruling the design as legal.

McLaren were not planning to use the wing in Singapore, or at any of the next three races on the calendar, with those few tracks requiring wings with more downforce that are constructed in a completely different manner.

In an official statement, McLaren said: "While our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and pass all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA.

"We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings."

McLaren passed all stationary tests from the FIA, but the design's flexible nature is only likely to become apparent on very long straights, such as the home straight on the Baku circuit where the viral social media clip was captured.

