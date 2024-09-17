Viral social media post reignites championship rivals ILLEGALITY debate

A viral post on social media that has been viewed almost seven million times has reignited a legality debate between two championship rivals.

The 2024 constructors’ title took a dramatic swing following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with McLaren knocking Red Bull off the top spot.

Oscar Piastri produced a spectacular overtake on Charles Leclerc to claim the lead of the race on lap 20, sending a late lunge down into Turn 1.

The Aussie and Lando Norris finished P1 and P4 respectively, and earned McLaren crucial points in their title bid, whilst their rivals Red Bull and Ferrari each lost ground after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed.

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan GP

McLaren are now in the lead in the constructors' championship

McLaren have solidified their position as the quickest car on the grid across most circuits this season, but their improvements have been called into question by their competitors.

Earlier this month, Ferrari and Red Bull claimed that McLaren and Mercedes possessed an illegal advantage due to the flexibility of their front wings, with Helmut Marko urging the FIA to review their wings.

The FIA has since confirmed that all ten cars on the grid were legal, and did not take issue with either McLaren or Mercedes’ front wings.

However, questions over McLaren’s pace remain on social media, with two posts going viral, this time questioning the team’s rear wing.

"I'll leave this here @ScuderiaFerrari @FIA," one user suggested in a post that has been viewed almost seven million times.

"The entire DRS flap is rotating under load. You can see at the pivot points, the flap is not aligning with the wing tips.

"The flap is backing off at high speed, shedding drag. How is this okay?"

"Very interesting view of the workings of the McLaren rear wing," another user wrote on X.

"It's almost like a small passive DRS, with how the rear plane flexes and opens up a gap to allow more air flow.

"Pretty inventive solution."

