McLaren unveil LEGENDARY new car design for Singapore GP
McLaren have confirmed a major change ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.
The papaya outfit will be looking to make significant strides at Marina Bay in order to widen the gap to Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
Following Oscar Piastri's spectacular second career victory at Baku, McLaren managed to knock the reigning champions off the top spot, as Christian Horner's outfit struggle to get a grip on their continued dip in performance.
With Max Verstappen failing to bring home a victory since the Spanish GP, Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris will be looking to maximise on Red Bull's weaknesses and close the gap to the three-time champion in the drivers' standings.
With just 59 points between them, Norris will be aiming to improve on his P2 finish in Singapore last year.
McLaren reveal Singapore GP change
Ahead of the 18th round of the 2024 season, McLaren have revealed they will be sporting a brand new look.
Norris and Piastri will both display a special livery for this weekend only, when piloting the MCL38 at Marina Bay.
A post on the official McLaren F1 X account read: "A nod to history, a step into the future.
"It’s time to bring the MP4 era to the MCL38 with the OKX Legend Reborn livery.
"Can’t wait to see this in action on track!"
The livery is just one of many designs debuting for various teams on the grid at Marina Bay, and pays homage to McLaren's most successful machinery - the MP4/4 that dominated the 1988 championship driven by Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.
A nod to history, a step into the future. 🫡— McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 19, 2024
It’s time to bring the MP4 era to the MCL38 with the OKX Legend Reborn livery 🧡
Can’t wait to see this in action on track! @OKX #McLaren #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/qoB13tkaPM
