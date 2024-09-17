McLaren star IGNORED team orders in crucial title fight twist

A McLaren star has revealed that they ignored team orders during a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri achieved a stunning victory in Baku after overtaking Charles Leclerc for the lead on lap 20, with a late lunge into Turn 1.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton official Ferrari debut announced as Mercedes star shocked by major decision

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

READ MORE: Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation

Whilst Leclerc remained behind the Aussie for most of the race, the Ferrari’s tyres fell-off towards the end and Piastri was able to speed off comfortably in the lead.

McLaren not only secured a victory in Baku, but also jumped to the top of the constructors’ standings for the first time in a decade.

Oscar Piastri battled Charles Leclerc for the lead in Baku

McLaren are now on top in the constructors' championship

Should McLaren prioritise Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri?

Heading into the Azerbaijan GP, McLaren revealed they would be backing Lando Norris ahead of Piastri in their bid to win the drivers’ title against Max Verstappen.

However, a woeful Q1 exit for the Brit saw Norris start from the back of the grid and was forced to fight through the field during Sunday’s race.

Norris was called upon to help his team-mate against Sergio Perez, and held him up following his pit stop to prevent Red Bull’s undercut from succeeding.

The use of team tactics allowed Piastri to emerge ahead of Perez after his own pit stop, and hold onto his advantage during the race.

After the Azerbaijan GP, however, Piastri revealed he ignored some team orders of his own, this time regarding his overtake on Leclerc.

READ MORE: FIA DISQUALIFY F1 star at Azerbaijan GP

Oscar Piastri ignores team orders in Baku

“After the pit stop, I saw a half chance and I knew I had to take it,” Piastri said.

“It was 50/50 whether I would even make the corner.”

“The timing of that overtake won me the race. I felt a bit sorry for my race engineer.

“In my first stint I had already completely burned the tyres, so he warned me on the radio not to do that again. I completely ignored him and the next lap I passed on the inside.”

READ MORE: Adrian Newey's wife hits back at Hamilton 'DISRESPECT'

Related