Norris drops McLaren DRS bombshell after FIA investigation

McLaren star Lando Norris has admitted his team are being 'smarter' than Red Bull this season with the creation of 'mini-DRS flaps'.

The revelation comes after the constructors' leaders were subjected to an FIA investigation in light of questions being raised about one major component of their car.

Red Bull - who trail the British outfit by 41 points in the standings - raised concerns over their rival's rear wing following this month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but the part was found to comply with F1 rules.

Lando Norris secured his third win of the season at the Singapore GP

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have been the form F1 pairing in recent months

Title contender credits team

McLaren underlined their championship potential in Singapore last weekend, with the team getting their two star drivers on the podium.

Lando Norris clinched his third victory of the season ahead of Max Verstappen as the gap between the pair at the top of the drivers' standings was reduced to just 52 points.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, rounded off the top three as the Australian continued his fine recent form.

Speaking after the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Norris was quick to credit those working behind the scenes to deliver success, and pinpointed what is currently giving them the edge as they battle Red Bull on two fronts.

Norris is battling Max Verstappen for the 2024 drivers' championship

"We are doing a better job as a team right now because my car and our car is quicker than theirs,” he said.

"But that’s just credit to the team doing an amazing job and being smarter and doing cooler things and creating mini-DRS flaps and stuff.

"I’m working my heart out, I’m working my butt off, to try and make sure that [a drivers' championship] happens.

"Verstappen's trying to make sure it doesn’t happen, so we’ll have to wait and find out."

