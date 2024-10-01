F1 News Today: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era

close global

Kelly Piquet has provided a cryptic clue regarding the future of Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.

F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement

A Formula 1 team are set to undergo a major change following the announcement that they will be splitting from their most significant partner in the sport.

Red Bull chief announces REPLACEMENT following key departure

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed his choice to replace one of their key team members.

Mercedes star receives SHOCK Red Bull backing in team-mate debate

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has stirred up fresh debate in the paddock by suggesting that George Russell may have the edge over Lewis Hamilton.

Ricciardo replacement reveals Red Bull axing PLANNED

The young star who has taken over from Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB has admitted the switch had been on the cards for some time.

Secret behind breaking Norris CURSE revealed

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed a key change in Lando Norris' skill set that allowed the Brit to break a Formula 1 curse.

