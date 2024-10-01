F1 News Today: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era
F1 News Today: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era
Kelly Piquet has provided a cryptic clue regarding the future of Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement
A Formula 1 team are set to undergo a major change following the announcement that they will be splitting from their most significant partner in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief announces REPLACEMENT following key departure
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed his choice to replace one of their key team members.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes star receives SHOCK Red Bull backing in team-mate debate
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has stirred up fresh debate in the paddock by suggesting that George Russell may have the edge over Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo replacement reveals Red Bull axing PLANNED
The young star who has taken over from Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB has admitted the switch had been on the cards for some time.
➡️ READ MORE
Secret behind breaking Norris CURSE revealed
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed a key change in Lando Norris' skill set that allowed the Brit to break a Formula 1 curse.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen facing unknown future as F1 team confirms end of an era
- 11 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 star reveals frustrations over major team failure
- 33 minutes ago
FIA president launches astonishing F1 RANT amid problems claim
- 1 hour ago
- 1
F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen demands VITAL F1 change with health toll admission
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star receives F1 promotion following driver swap
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec