Red Bull chief announces REPLACEMENT following key departure
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed his choice to replace one of their key team members.
The defending Formula 1 constructors' champions appear to have moved quickly to secure their main target, after being rocked by another departure in what has been a turbulent campaign.
On the circuit, the poor form of star drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has seen the team overhauled by McLaren at the top of the standings with just six races remaining in 2024.
Verstappen's disappointing results have also allowed Lando Norris to make up significant ground in the drivers' championship, with the gap between the two now down to just 52 points.
Marko names Red Bull successor
It's been a challenging year away from the track too, with a number of high-profile exits announced in recent months at Red Bull.
In May, design chief Adrian Newey confirmed that he was to resign from his position within the team, and in doing so, call time on what had been an incredibly successful partnership.
That shock news was soon followed up by the revelation that sporting director Jonathan Wheatley was to take over as Audi's team principal.
Then in another dent to the ambitions of the Milton Keynes-based outfit, head of race strategy Will Courtenay opted to make the switch to constructors' rivals McLaren.
While there is clear frustration within the team having seen so many big talents poached by their F1 rivals, director Marko refuses to be downbeat.
Speaking to Motorsport-Total, the Austrian revealed who he believes will step into the shoes of Courtenay as they look to build for the future.
“It’s a natural development, when you’re successful, that people are poached,” he said.
“There is someone with us who can take over this position, and that is Hannah Schmitz.
“What we offered Will Courtenay did not interest him. And he had an offer for this position, something that is also more financially attractive.”
Schmitz is already a well-respected figure at Red Bull, having operated as the team's principal strategy engineer since 2021.
