F1 champion hints at shock Audi driver move

A Formula 1 champion has hinted at a shock switch to Audi for a McLaren star as the German team prepare to enter the sport officially.

Audi are set to join the F1 grid in 2026, taking over the current Sauber-owned team, Stake F1.

While they have recruited several big names to their project, including Mattia Binotto and Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, the team's driver lineup for 2025 and 2026 is still a mystery.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as an Audi driver, but who will fill the second seat alongside him is unknown, despite there being just six races left in 2024.

Audi look to cement driver lineup

Current Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are currently due to run out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, and both of their F1 futures are at risk.

The likes of Mick Schumacher, Franco Colapinto and the recently axed Daniel Ricciardo have been rumoured to be in contention for the seat, alongside a young McLaren driver.

Gabriel Bortoleto currently sits top of the F2 championship following some brilliant 2024 performances, and the Brazilian is favourite to claim the title with just two events remaining.

Bortoleto's manager is two-time F1 champion and current driver Fernando Alonso, who has reportedly been involved in negotiations with various teams on Bortoleto's behalf through his management agency, A14 Management.

Gabriel Bortoleto sits atop the F2 standings

Alonso also hinted last month that an Audi move could be on the cards for the youngster, by suggesting that an F1 promotion is close.

"He’s an incredible talent and a very humble person as well, which I think that’s the biggest thing that we need to work on," Alonso told media at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"He’s a hard worker, apart from his talent, and I think that’s why in Formula 3 and Formula 2 he had this much progress.

"I think also he’s someone that is taking things very seriously as well, which at that age is never a guarantee.

"He won the championship as a rookie in Formula 3, and he’s fighting for the championship as a rookie in Formula 2, but without the test of many other rookies. So he’s probably the only rookie, rookie on the championship. So this was an amazing achievement so far.

"And let’s see what the future brings. But, you know, it’s a matter of time that he gets to F1."

With only one remaining seat left on the grid for 2025, Sauber/Audi would be the only realistic choice for Bortoleto, with Alonso already reportedly being seen talking with the team at the Belgian Grand Prix.

